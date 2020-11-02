JLL Project and Development Services Completes Iona College’s New LaPenta School of Business

Firm represented Iona College in the construction of its new68,000-square-foot facility

JLL Project and Development Services has completed the $38 million construction of Iona College’s new LaPenta School of Business, located in New Rochelle, N.Y. The 68,000-square-foot,state-of-the-art facility is home to thecollege’s nationally recognized business school.

“As an alumnus of the Iona College business program, being engaged to represent Iona on the day-to-day management of this landmark building was of great significance for me and my team,” said Don Bucci, managing director of JLL’s Connecticut and Greater New York PDS practice.“We are proud to have partnered with such an outstanding institution to successfully deliver this important project.”

Peter Rader, vice president and regional education practice lead, was JLL’s team lead. Supporting Peter and rounding out JLL’s team were: Joseph Denn, vice president; Stephen Gross, senior project manager; and Meg Curtin, associate project manager.Gensler served as the Project Architect, while PavariniNorth East Construction Co. acted as the General Contractor.

Iona’s new LaPenta School of Business is prominently situated in the heart of the college’s campus. The new 68,000-square-foot building includes a complete renovation of the college’s existing 4-story business school. This beautiful Georgian-style brick building has been an iconic structure on campus for many years. Gensler’sdesign respects this historic structure while creating an inspired, forward-looking building with a 35,000-square-foot addition.The building now serves as the home to the new LaPenta School of Business, a nationally recognized business school.

JLL worked closely with the project team and Iona College, including Rich Murray, Director of Facilities, to coordinate construction of the new building with the school’s on-going operations. Site logistics and phasing were of utmost importance. Working closely with the various stakeholders, JLL led a team that delivered the project ontime and under budget, all while accommodating the school’s calendar and key events. The LaPenta School officially opened to its students and faculty on January 21, and the building’s ribbon cutting ceremony took place on January 29. The event was widely attended by students, faculty, members of the administration, alumni, political dignitaries and members of the community.

Iona College’s exciting new building was named after Robert V. LaPenta, an alumnus and trustee of the college. Mr. LaPenta is founding partner of Aston Capital Partners, a Stamford-area investment firm. LaPenta’ sgenerous gift of $17.5 million represents the largest gift in Iona’s history and allowed the college to proceed with the construction of this iconic structure. The expansion of Iona’s business school reflects the growing excitement for the program and its emergence as one of the nation’s best business schools. In fact, Iona’s MBA program was recently honored in The Princeton Review’s “Best Business Schools for 2020”.

JLL’s Project and Development Services division helps clients through all stages of realizing challenging capital projects, with an emphasis on managing scope, cost, schedule and the mitigation of risk. JLL PDS first works with clients to define their project success criteria, then assembles the professional team required to deliver the project successfully to completion. JLL PDS has a diverse practice, accomplishing projects of all sizes, building types and serving many different industries.

JLL is a leader in the New York tri-state commercial real estate market, with more than 2,600 of the most recognized industry experts offering brokerage, capital markets, property/facilities management, consulting, and project and development services.

About Iona College

Founded in 1940, Iona College is a master’s-granting private, Catholic, coeducational institution of learning in the tradition of the Edmund Rice Christian Brothers. Iona’s 45-acre campus is just 20 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. With a total enrollment of nearly 4,000 students and an alumni base of over 45,000 around the world, Iona is a diverse community of learners and scholars dedicated to academic excellence and the values of justice, peace and service. Iona is highly accredited, offering undergraduate degrees in liberal arts, science and business administration, as well as Master of Arts, Master of Science and Master of Business Administration and numerous advanced certificate programs. Iona’s LaPenta School of Business is accredited by AACSB International, a prestigious recognition awarded to just five percent of business schools worldwide.The Princeton Review recognized Iona’s on-campus MBA program as a “Best Business School for 2020.” Iona Collage also recently launched a new fully-online MBA program for even greater flexibility.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 93,000 as of September 30, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.